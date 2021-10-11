American Hockey League to have 10 female officials this year

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. If you’re in a deep fantasy hockey league like myself, the normal sleeper column won’t cut it. Everyone in these leagues knows that 40-point player who is ready to break out, or that guy who signed with a new team in free agency with lots of new opportunities. Let’s dive deep below the surface and find those deep league sleepers who are only owned in 40% of leagues or less. When you strike gold on a player like this, it’ll feel amazing.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO