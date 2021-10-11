Cincinnati's Ford, UCF's Bethune, SMU's Massey Earn Weekly Football Honors

IRVING, Texas – The American Athletic Conference has announced the winners of the league’s weekly football honors for the sixth week of the 2021 season. Ford rushed for a career-high 149 yards and two touchdowns to lead a Cincinnati to a 52-3 win against Temple, keeping the Bearcats unbeaten. Ford scored on an 8-yard touchdown run to stake the Bearcats to a 17-0 lead in the second quarter and he broke the game open on a 75-yard TD on the first play from scrimmage in the second half.