BC vs. NC State: The Wolfpack By the Numbers

By A.J. Black
 3 days ago

On Saturday Boston College and NC State will face off in a clash of ACC Atlantic foes. Here are some numbers to remember around the two programs.

10-7: Boston College's overall record against the Wolfpack

7-3: Record in Chestnut Hill against NCSU

1936: First matchup between the two schools, a game played at Fenway Park that Boston College won 7-3.

2014: The last time Boston College defeated an AP Top 25 team.

32.2 Points per game for the Wolfpack

15.8 Points allowed per game by NC State

1283: Yards thrown by NC State quarterback Devin Leary (12 touchdowns and only two interceptions)

111: Rank of both Boston College and NC State in team sacks on the season with 7

7: Interceptions by the Wolfpack, good for 19th in the nation.

32: Receptions by NCSU wide receiver Emeka Emezie, good for fourth in the ACC

808: Combined rushing yards for NCSU running backs Bam Knight, and Ricky Persons.

23.94%: Third down conversions allowed by NC State, third best in the country (BC is 7th)

46.84%: Third down conversions by NC State. BC is at 51.56%

13: NC State's ranking in rushing defense, allowing just 92 yards per game.

40: NC State's ranking in pass defense, allowing just 203 yards per game through the air.

532: Yards allowed by NC State the last time the two teams played.

#Nc State#Basketball#American Football#Acc Atlantic#NCSU#AP
Boston College
