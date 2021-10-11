Miss New York visits Spiedie Fest

BINGHAMTON, NY – Another Spiedie Fest is in the books, and a special New Yorker made the trip from the city.

Sydney Park, AKA Miss New York, enjoyed her day in Binghamton on Saturday.

She’s from the Manhattan area and was just crowned in May, and is also in her 3rd year of Law School.

Park is in the running for Miss America, which will take place on December 16.

She says she’s enjoying visiting different areas and communities around the state, and getting to meet everyone around the state.

“It’s been amazing, one of my favorite things about being Miss New York is getting to meet all the different kinds of people, and seeing the people smile when they get to meet me, especially meeting little girls and showing them that they can be a princess, and a lawyer and an Ivy League grad all in one,” says Park.

You can follow Park’s journey to the crown on Instagram at Miss America NY or online at MissAmerica.org

