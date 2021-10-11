CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endwell, NY

Endwell native, Tezza, plays Spiedie Fest

By Emily Venuti
 3 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY – Before Currington was scheduled to perform, a rising Nashville singer made a return to her hometown.

Endwell native and Nashvile country recording artist Tezza graced the Spiedie Fest stage once again.

Tezza opened for Billy Currington, and while he did not go on due to a vocal issue, Tezza got the crowd on its feet.

She says she never missed a Spiedie Fest growing up, as her family owned Pat Mitchell’s and she was usually stuck in that tent.

However, that didn’t stop her from one day dreaming she’d take the stage herself.

“What sets my music apart is the fact that I am from Upstate New York. It’s a different kind of country because I’m from the North East and I’m not from Texas, I’m not from South Carolina, I’m not from California. My music really does reflect that I have these Northern roots,” says Tezza.

Tezza says her single Mercury Rising has surpassed 3 million streams on Spotify.

To hear more, you can find her on all music streaming platforms.

And, you can find her on social media by searching the.Tezza.

