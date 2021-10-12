Hundreds of homes & medical facility planned near Chinden Blvd.
A large-scale project in northwest Meridian just submitted plans for the development of its first phase. Meridian-based homebuilder Hubble Homes’ Prescott Ridge would sit on 127 acres on the south of W Chinden Blvd. and the east side of N McDermott Rd. The project would feature a 90-bed medical facility “geared toward women’s health and pediatrics”, 320 single-family homes, 63 townhomes, a multi-family area, and more than 10 acres of amenities.boisedev.com
