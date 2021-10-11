Hard Freeze Warning issued for Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 02:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the first Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. For the second Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23 expected. * WHERE...Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity. * WHEN...For the first Hard Freeze Warning, until noon MDT today. For the second Hard Freeze Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.