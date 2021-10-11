CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juab County, UT

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Western Millard and Juab Counties by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 02:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Western Millard and Juab Counties HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. For the Wind Advisory, north to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Millard and Juab Counties. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 8 PM this evening to noon MDT Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, from 6 AM to 3 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

