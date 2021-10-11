Hard Freeze Watch issued for Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT TUESDAY HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected mainly in the Bicknell and Loa areas. For the Hard Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23 possible. * WHERE...Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 8 PM this evening to noon MDT Tuesday. For the Hard Freeze Watch, from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.