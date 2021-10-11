Hard Freeze Warning issued for Southwest Utah by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 20:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Southwest Utah HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...Southwest Utah. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.