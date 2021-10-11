Wind Advisory issued for Western Millard and Juab Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 10:06:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Western Millard and Juab Counties WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23 expected. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Western Millard and Juab Counties. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Wednesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 3 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.