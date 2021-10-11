CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box Elder County, UT

Wind Advisory issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 10:06:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.

The Associated Press

Bill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-related infection

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to a Southern California hospital Tuesday with an infection but he is “on the mend,” his spokesman said. Clinton, 75, was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening for a non-COVID-related infection, Angel Ureña said Thursday in a statement.
The Associated Press

Former Boeing pilot involved in Max testing indicted

DALLAS (AP) — A former Boeing pilot was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury on charges of deceiving safety regulators about the 737 Max jetliner, which was later involved in two deadly crashes. The indictment charges Mark A. Forkner with giving the Federal Aviation Administration false and incomplete information...
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel moves against Bannon, sets contempt vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has moved aggressively against close Trump adviser Steve Bannon, swiftly scheduling a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against the former White House aide after he defied a subpoena. The chairman of the special committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson,...
CBS News

John Deere workers strike

More than 10,000 John Deere workers are on strike after contract negotiations broke down. Charlie De Mar has more.
