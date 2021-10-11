Wind Advisory issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-12 10:06:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.alerts.weather.gov
