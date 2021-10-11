Hard Freeze Watch issued for Castle Country, Eastern Box Elder County by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-12 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Castle Country; Eastern Box Elder County; Northern Wasatch Front; Tooele and Rush Valleys; Utah Valley; Western Canyonlands; Western Uinta Basin HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 possible. * WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front, Utah Valley, Western Uinta Basin, Castle Country and Western Canyonlands. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.alerts.weather.gov
