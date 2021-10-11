CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hard Freeze Watch issued for Castle Country, Eastern Box Elder County by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Castle Country; Eastern Box Elder County; Northern Wasatch Front; Tooele and Rush Valleys; Utah Valley; Western Canyonlands; Western Uinta Basin HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 possible. * WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front, Utah Valley, Western Uinta Basin, Castle Country and Western Canyonlands. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for San Rafael Swell, Sevier Valley, Western Canyonlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-15 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold by covering them up or bringing them indoors where possible. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in- ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: San Rafael Swell; Sevier Valley; Western Canyonlands; Western Uinta Basin HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures between 18 and 28 degrees expected. * WHERE...Western Uinta Basin, Sevier Valley, San Rafael Swell and Western Canyonlands. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Karnes by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 20:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-16 19:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 845 AM CDT. Target Area: Karnes The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Cibolo Creek Near Falls City affecting Karnes County. For the Cibolo...including Selma, Sutherland Springs, Falls City Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Saturday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Cibolo Creek Near Falls City. * Until Saturday evening. * At 8:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 17.5 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Thursday was 17.5 feet. * Forecast...The river will rise to crest around 20.2 feet tomorrow evening. It will fall below flood stage Saturday morning. * Impact...At 21.0 feet, Livestock are cut off and potentially drowned in low areas below Stockdale to below Panna Maria. Lower areas of Goliad State Park downstream flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.7 feet on 05/16/1994. Fld Observed Forecasts (9 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Cibolo Creek Falls City 17.0 17.5 Thu 8 pm CDT 20.1 3.2 2.0
KARNES COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-15 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Areas above 7500 feet. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Friday.
OTERO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 06:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme fire behavior and rapid rate of fire spread. Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition sources. Target Area: Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Santa Clarita Valley; Ventura County Coastal Valleys; Ventura County Interior Valleys RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES DUE TO VERY DRY CONDITIONS AND GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS .A moderate Santa Ana wind event will develop over much of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties beginning Friday morning and continuing into Saturday evening. Peak wind gusts are expected between 30 and 45 mph with isolated areas gusting to around 55 mph. The peak winds are expected in the morning and early afternoon hours each day. Widespread humidities in the single digits and low teens are expected along with very warm temperatures peaking between 80 and 90 degrees across coastal and valley areas. As a result of these gusty Santa Ana winds with low relative humidity, critical fire weather conditions are expected for the warned areas. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE VENTURA COUNTY VALLEYS AND THE SANTA CLARITA AND SAN FERNANDO VALLEYS OF LOS ANGELES COUNTY * Winds...Northeast 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Isolated gusts to 55 mph. * Relative Humidity...Minimum readings of 6 to 12 percent. * Impacts...If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for extreme fire behavior and rapid rate of fire spread which would threaten life and property.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-15 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Trinity, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior and Northern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-16 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for vehicle blow overs, particularly along Interstate 80 near Arlington.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-14 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If a tornado is spotted seek shelter inside a sturdy building. Target Area: Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Washington County A line of showers with strong gusty winds will impact portions of northeastern Elbert, eastern Arapahoe, southwestern Washington, southeastern Adams and north central Lincoln Counties through 445 PM MDT At 406 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported a line of showers with strong gusty winds, producing occasional weak landspout tornadoes along a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Leader to near Deer Trail to 14 miles west of Agate, or along a line extending from 34 miles south of Fort Morgan to 28 miles northwest of Limon to 45 miles southeast of Denver. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Landspouts possible. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Landspout tornadoes can damage mobile homes, roofs, vehicles, and trees. Outdoor objects may be tossed about. Locations impacted include Deer Trail, Woodlin School, Agate, Cottonwood Valley and Last Chance. LANDSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 11:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-14 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MDT TODAY Accumulating snow has mostly ended. Lingering snow showers will continue with little to no accumulation, therefore, the advisory will be allowed to expire.
TETON COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Dundy by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dundy FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT MDT /1 AM CDT/ TONIGHT TO 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Kansas, Greeley, Sherman, Cheyenne and Wallace Counties. In Nebraska, Dundy County. * WHEN...From midnight MDT /1 AM CDT/ tonight to 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Covington, Forrest, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lamar, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 05:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Covington; Forrest; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Visibility of one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Covington, Jones, Marion, Lamar and Forrest Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 14:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * WHERE...Fort Peck Lake. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
FERGUS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Greeley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Greeley FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Greeley County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
GREELEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-16 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Ventura County Coast WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM FRIDAY TO NOON PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Strongest from Oxnard to the Malibu Coast. * WHERE...Ventura County Coast and Los Angeles County Coast. * WHEN...From 3 AM Friday to noon PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 11:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Willacy THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL WILLACY COUNTY The heavy rain has ended and water should start receding shortly. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
WILLACY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County, Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-15 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County; Yuma County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Kit Carson, Yuma and Cheyenne Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 06:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme fire behavior and rapid rate of fire spread. Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition sources. Target Area: Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Ventura County Coast RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES DUE TO VERY DRY CONDITIONS AND GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS .A moderate Santa Ana wind event will develop over much of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties beginning Friday morning and continuing into Saturday evening. Peak wind gusts are expected between 30 and 45 mph with isolated areas gusting to around 55 mph. The peak winds are expected in the morning and early afternoon hours each day. Widespread humidities in the single digits and low teens are expected along with very warm temperatures peaking between 80 and 90 degrees across coastal and valley areas. As a result of these gusty Santa Ana winds with low relative humidity, critical fire weather conditions are expected for the warned areas. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FROM THE VENTURA COUNTY COAST TO MALIBU AND THE HOLLYWOOD HILLS OF THE LOS ANGELES COUNTY COAST * Winds...Northeast 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...Minimum readings of 6 to 12 percent. * Impacts...If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for extreme fire behavior and rapid rate of fire spread which would threaten life and property.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bexar by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 14:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 04:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 230 AM CDT. Target Area: Bexar The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Salado Creek At at Loop 13 affecting Bexar County. For the San Antonio River...including at Loop 13...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tonight The Flood Warning continues for the Salado Creek At at Loop 13. * Until late tonight. * At 2:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 18.8 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:15 PM CDT Thursday was 19.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 5.4 feet early Tuesday afternoon. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding reaches numerous access and secondary roads and low bridges. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.2 feet on 04/25/2015. Fld Observed Forecasts (2 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Salado Creek at Loop 13 18.0 18.8 Thu 2 pm CDT 6.8 5.9 5.8
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Finney, Grant, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny, Morton, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-16 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Finney; Grant; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Morton; Scott; Seward; Stanton; Stevens FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible. * WHERE...Scott, Hamilton, Kearny, Finney, Stanton, Grant, Haskell, Morton, Stevens and Seward Counties. * WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
FINNEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bexar by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 14:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-14 21:08:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 915 PM CDT. Target Area: Bexar The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Leon Creek At Leon Creek -I-35 affecting Bexar County. For the San Antonio River...including Leon Creek - I-35...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late this evening The Flood Warning continues for the Leon Creek At Leon Creek - I-35. * Until late this evening. * At 1:46 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 14.6 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 15.1 feet late this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this afternoon. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Moderate flooding in the floodplain that will begin to approach primary and secondary roads and low bridges above Kelly USA to below I-35. Water may begin to approach homes in the lowest areas from near Nelson Wolff Stadium to I-35. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.6 feet on 07/16/1990. Fld Observed Forecasts (2 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Leon Creek Leon Creek - I-3 15.0 14.6 Thu 1 pm CDT 3.7 3.1 3.0
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Animas River Basin, Central Colorado River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 20:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-15 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Animas River Basin; Central Colorado River Basin; Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin; Debeque to Silt Corridor; Four Corners, Upper Dolores River; Grand Valley; Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River; San Juan River Basin FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the mid and upper 20s. * WHERE...In Utah, Eastern Uinta Basin. In Colorado, Central Colorado River Basin, Four Corners/Upper Dolores River, Animas River Basin and San Juan River Basin. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO

