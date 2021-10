The world is full of different spices and we are going to attempt to try them all! Join us on the first Tuesday of each month October through December at 6:30 pm at Fairmount (3000 N. Fairmount St.) as we try a new spice and recipe, which will be provided to you. Come back the following month to discuss the spice and recipes we tried. We will discuss the importance of salt, taste different varieties, learn how to properly use it, and have a tasty treat at the end. Think of it as a book club for cooking! Registration is required at https://bit.ly/dpl-spiceupyourlife.

