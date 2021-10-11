CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Huge Landslide Crashes Down Mountainside Onto Roadway in China

By Anabelle Doliner
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

A video, featured above, showed the terrifying moment a landslide swept a road in the city of Hanzhong, in China's Shaanxi Province. The footage, filmed on Monday, comes at a time of destructive—and even deadly—weather activity within the region.

The alarming clip appears to have been filmed from inside a vehicle, located on a stretch of highway that had been carved into the side of a mountain. Suddenly, the side of the mountain begins to crumble, and an avalanche of earth comes plummeting down across the road.

Enormous quantities of debris, mud, and trees continue down the side of the hill, blocking the road and ending up out of frame. Luckily, no cars or pedestrians appear to have been trapped in the landslide's path. A pickup truck, parked in front of the camera, can be seen cautiously reversing away from the scene.

Following the incident, the mountain remained unstable and still had several cracks, said Newsflare. As a result, police have reportedly been controlling traffic in the area in case of another landslide.

According to a Monday report from The Straits Times , a Singapore-based newspaper, authorities have been forced to launch an emergency response in Shaanxi—as well as in the neighboring Shanxi—due to the intense weather conditions and rainfall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WJZGL_0cO5ZBgf00

Authorities have called for a "level four" emergency response. As the news outlet noted, the country uses a four-tiered emergency system in response to floods, with level one being the "most severe."

The China National Commission for Disaster Reduction and the Ministry of Emergency Management have reportedly sent teams to help mitigate damage in affected areas, noted the news outlet.

The Straits Times also reported that, as of Sunday, 1.75 million people in Shanxi alone had been affected by the flooding, 120,100 of which were evacuated from their homes. On Friday, it was reported that 17,000 houses in Shanxi had collapsed, huge swaths of farmland had flooded, and 60 coal mines were forced to pause their work due to recent rainfall.

There have been at least six fatalities in the province due to flooding, added the Washington Post .

The neighboring province has not been immune to the severe rainfall's effects, either. At least 70,000 people have been displaced due to landslides and flooding in Shaanxi, the same region where the video above was recorded. At least 12 have been killed.

According to the South China Morning Post, the country has seen an increase in heavy downpours since the start of 2021. Per the news outlet, a Sunday report released by the Ministry of Emergency Management revealed that flooding or torrential rain accounted for 70 percent of the 792 people that have died or gone missing in natural disasters between January and September of this year.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Strongest quake since volcano erupted shakes Spanish island

A 4.5-magnitude earthquake shook La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands in what was the strongest recorded temblor since volcanic eruptions began 26 days ago, authorities said Thursday.The quake was one of around 60 recorded overnight, Spain’s National Geographic Institute said, as the Cumbre Vieja volcano continued to spew fiery rivers of lava that are destroying everything in their path and dumping molten rock into the Atlantic Ocean The flow from three rivers of molten rock broadened to 1.7 kilometers (about a mile), the La Palma government said.Hard, black lava now covers 640 hectares (1,580 acres) on the western side of the island, authorities said, though most of la Palma is unaffected.The lava has partially or completely destroyed more than 1,500 buildings, though prompt evacuations have so far avoided casualties. More than 6,000 people have had to abandon their homes.La Palma is part of Spain’s Canary Islands, an Atlantic Ocean archipelago off northwest Africa whose economy depends on tourism and the cultivation of the Canary plantain.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Death toll in Philippines storm rises to 19

The death toll from a storm that triggered landslides and flash floods across the Philippines has risen to at least 19, authorities said Thursday, linking the extreme rainfall to climate change. Severe Tropical Storm Kompasu dumped more than a month's worth of rain in two days as it swept across...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landslides#South China#Mountain#Accident#The Straits Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
China
Seattle Times

At least 19 dead in Philippines tropical storm

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A tropical storm in the Philippines has left dead at least 19 people, disaster response officials said Thursday. Philippine authorities say they are still investigating a further 11 deaths that may have been caused by the tropical storm Kompasu, which triggered landslides and flash floods as it barreled over the northern tip of the Asia-Pacific islands on Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
East Bay Times

La Palma rocked by strong quake as volcano continues erupting

MADRID — A 4.5-magnitude earthquake shook La Palma in Spain’s Canary Islands in what was the strongest recorded temblor since volcanic eruptions began 26 days ago, authorities said Thursday. The quake was one of around 60 recorded overnight, Spain’s National Geographic Institute said, as the Cumbre Vieja volcano continued to...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Anguish and anger after Taiwan building blaze kills 46

Taiwanese residents voiced anguish and outrage on Friday after 46 people perished in an inferno that tore through a dilapidated housing block as investigators searched for what sparked the island's deadliest fire in decades. The blaze is the latest tragedy to highlight concerns over lax safety standards in Taiwan and has exposed the poor living conditions of many elderly in a society that is rapidly ageing. The fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday morning in a 13-storey, mixed-use building in the southern city of Kaohsiung, raging through multiple floors before firefighters finally got it under control. The run-down housing block was in poor condition and many of those killed were low-income elderly people, some of whom had disabilities and dementia. Officials said 41 people were hospitalised.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mercury News

La Palma rocked by strong quake as volcano continues erupting

MADRID — A 4.5-magnitude earthquake shook La Palma in Spain’s Canary Islands in what was the strongest recorded temblor since volcanic eruptions began 26 days ago, authorities said Thursday. The quake was one of around 60 recorded overnight, Spain’s National Geographic Institute said, as the Cumbre Vieja volcano continued to...
ENVIRONMENT
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
599K+
Followers
64K+
Post
639M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy