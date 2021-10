Online mattress retailer GhostBed announced a new collaboration with tennis star Venus Williams for a sleep product line designed to promote recovery and rejuvenation through sleep. Williams, who in addition to being winner of seven Grand Slam titles, five Wimbledon titles, and four Olympic gold medals, has run a full-service interior design business, V Starr, for nearly 20 years. She brings that experience to the partnership, designing an initial collection of mattresses with more sleep products and furnishings to come. “From the first time we met, both Venus and I realized we shared the same strong family business values and entrepreneurial drive...

TENNIS ・ 9 DAYS AGO