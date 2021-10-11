CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Day Laborers Pay a Steep Price Working in California Fire Zones

By Sasha Abramsky
capitalandmain.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen wildfires consumed large parts of Santa Rosa in 2017, Anabel Garcia and scores of her co-workers were sent into the fire zone by temporary labor companies subcontracting with insurers. Their job was to clean damaged buildings. Garcia, who, like many of the others, usually worked picking crops in the fields, and who had recently finished a hazardous job harvesting grapes in the middle of the fire zone, was assigned to sweep out the debris at a local health clinic.

