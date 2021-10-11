Al Capone's Favorite Gun Sells for $860K at Auction

CHICAGO (CBS) — More than 1,000 people have registered to get their hands on personal property belonging to Chicago’s most notorious gangster. Nearly 200 items belonging to Al Capone are up for auction Friday night in Sacramento. Heirlooms include jewelry, furniture and family photographs. Even Capone’s favorite gun could fetch hundreds of thousands of dollars. It apparently saved his life an number of times. He called it “Sweetheart.”

