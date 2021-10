Not all linebackers are able to start their careers the way Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has. Through four games, the second-round rookie is tied for third on the Browns defense with 17 tackles and is tied for first with three passes defensed. Pro Football Focus graded him highest among all rookies through Week 4, and his speed, one of the defining traits the Browns valued in him when they traded up seven spots to claim him 52nd overall, has been evident in every game.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO