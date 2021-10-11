Pentagon Official Resigns Over Belief China Has Won AI Battle, Heading to Global Dominance
"We have no competing fighting chance against China in 15 to 20 years. Right now, it's already a done deal," Nicolas Chaillan said.www.newsweek.com
"We have no competing fighting chance against China in 15 to 20 years. Right now, it's already a done deal," Nicolas Chaillan said.www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 4