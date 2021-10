A stranger tried to abduct a 3-year-old girl walking with her grandmother on a Bronx street Monday — but was foiled by good Samaritans, cops said. Santiago Salcedo, 27, approached the 65-year-old grandmother, who was with the little girl and two infant grandsons, around 1:20 p.m. at the corner of East Tremont Avenue and Baisley Avenue in Schuylerville, police said.