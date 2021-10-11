CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assad comes in from the cold

By Zachary Basu
 3 days ago
A decade after the Arab League voted to suspend Syria at the onset of a brutal civil war, Bashar al-Assad is being welcomed back in from the cold by some of America's closest regional allies. Driving the news: Jordan's King Abdullah II, the first Arab leader to call for Assad...

Newsweek

Syria's Bashar al-Assad Returns to World Stage in Defeat for US, Win for its Foes

Ten years ago, it appeared to be the beginning of the end for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. His government's brutal crackdowns on peaceful protests in 2011 had given birth to an insurgency backed by foreign foes—the U.S. among them. Atrocities mounted, including use of chemical weapons against civilians, mass murders and torture, over the course of the decade-long civil war that followed. Estimates suggest that more than 600,000 people have died and millions more have been displaced, making the Syrian civil war one of the deadliest, most disruptive conflicts of the 21st century.
Reuters

U.S., EU, Israel adopt tough tone on Iran, mull options

WASHINGTON/PARIS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S., Israeli and EU officials took a tough line toward Iran on Wednesday, with U.S. officials saying they would consider all options if Tehran failed to revive the 2015 nuclear deal and Israel saying it reserved the right to act. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has...
Bashar Al Assad
Charles Lister
US News and World Report

Blinken Says U.S. Does Not Support Normalisation Efforts With Syria's Assad

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States does not intend to support any efforts to normalise ties with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad or rehabilitate him until there is irreversible progress towards a political solution in Syria, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday. Blinken's comments at a news conference...
AFP

Uncle of Syria's Assad returns home from decades-long exile

The uncle of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has returned home from 36 years of exile to dodge arrest in France, the pro-government al-Watan newspaper reported Friday. Rifaat al-Assad, 84, arrived in Damascus on Thursday, al-Watan said on its Facebook page, nearly a month after a Paris appeals court upheld a four-year prison sentence issued against him last year for misappropriating public funds in Syria, laundering the spoils and building a vast property portfolio in France with ill-gotten gains. Formerly Syria's vice president, Rifaat al-Assad left his home country in 1984 after mounting a failed coup against his brother Hafez, who led Syria from 1971 to 2000. "In order to prevent his imprisonment in France .. President Assad rises above what Rifaat al-Assad has said and done and allows him to return to Syria," al-Watan said.
Reuters

United States to stay in Syria, top Kurdish politician says

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - A leading Syrian Kurdish politician said on Thursday the United States will stay on in Syria to destroy Islamic State, build infrastructure and remain a player in the search for a political settlement after more than 10 years of civil war. The Kurds, who live...
Birmingham Star

Syrian President urges ending presence of "illegal foreign powers" in Syria

Damascus [Syria], October 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Saturday stressed the need to end the presence of "illegal foreign powers" on Syrian soil, referring to the US and Turkish forces, according to the state news agency SANA. Assad made the remarks when meeting with visiting Iranian Foreign Minister...
abc17news.com

Syria says 6 troops wounded in airstrike in Homs province

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state media are quoting an unnamed military official as saying that an Israeli strike targeted a military airbase in the country’s central Homs province, wounding six soldiers. The official said there was material damage in the area from the attack on Friday. Israel rarely comments on strikes inside Syria but is believed to have been behind many of them inside government-controlled parts of the country. Israel says it is going after bases of Iran-allied militias, such as the powerful Lebanese militant Hezbollah group which is fighting alongside Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces, and suspected arms shipments believed to be bound for the Iran-backed Hezbollah.
Washington Post

Biden is tacitly endorsing Assad’s normalization

Ever since he met President Biden at the White House in July, Jordan’s King Abdullah II has been leading a rapid regional normalization of the Bashar al-Assad regime. This runs counter to U.S.-Syria policy and counter to U.S. law. But the Biden administration has decided it no longer will actively fight this trend. The consequences could be disastrous.
industryglobalnews24.com

Turkey blames US and Russia for attacks by Syria

Turkey bore the responsibility for a series of deadly attacks on its border with Syria on the United States and Russia. The US embassy expressed their condolences to the officers and their families affected in the attacks from Syria. Highlights. Turkey blames Russia and US for the attacks. Washington expresses...
The Independent

Analysis: Iraq vote underscores divisions over Iran's role

Iraq’s Shiite militias that often serve as a proxy for neighboring Iran have taken a beating in Iraq’s election, while a Shiite cleric who set himself apart by taking a more nationalistic approach has emerged as Iraq’s strongest political figure.The results underscore growing divisions over Iran’s heavy-handed influence in the country, weakening Iran's allies as it seeks to revive its nuclear deal with world powers and engage with its regional rival, Saudi Arabia. It also heightens tensions among Shiite factions in the country, potentially further complicating Iraq’s challenge in balancing its alliances with adversaries Iran and United States ...
Reuters

Turkey says it will do "what is necessary" after Syria attacks

ANKARA, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday Turkey would "do what is necessary for its security" after what it said was a rise in cross-border attacks by Syrian Kurdish YPG militia. President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that an attack that Ankara blamed on the...
abc17news.com

Syria’s Assad allows exiled uncle to return to avoid prison

BEIRUT (AP) — A Syrian pro-government newspaper says that President Bashar Assad has allowed his exiled uncle back into Syria to avoid a four-year prison term in France, where he spent more than 30 years. The 84-year-old Rifaat Assad was sentenced last year for illegally using Syrian state funds to build a French real estate empire. He was tried in absentia and his lawyer had appealed the decision. There was no immediate comment from France. A Syrian pro-government newspaper reported the return of the elder Assad, who fled Syria in 1984 after a failed coup attempt against his brother.
Washington Post

The U.S. Has No Plan B on Iranian Nukes. Israel Does.

It appears that President Joe Biden’s administration is finally taking “no” for an answer from Iran. Since the summer, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has signaled that his patience is not infinite when it comes to his offer to re-enter the 2015 nuclear deal. This week, Blinken went a bit further, saying, “We will look at every option to deal with the challenge posed by Iran.”
Washington Post

The Iran deal is dead. Where is Biden’s Plan B?

A flurry of diplomatic activity in Washington this week revealed that the Iran nuclear deal is likely dead for good, despite the Biden administration’s best efforts to revive it. But if the Biden team has a follow-up plan to prevent Iran from going nuclear, it’s a well-kept secret. And time is not on America’s side.
