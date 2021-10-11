CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Hockey League to have 10 female officials this year

Derrick
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTen female officials will work games in the American Hockey League this season, the highest level that women have reached in that position in professional hockey. Katie Guay on Saturday will become the first woman to referee an AHL game. Guay, fellow referees Kelly Cooke, Jacqueline Zee Howard, Laura White, Samantha Hiller, Elizabeth Mantha and Amanda Tasson and linespeople Kendall Hanley, Kirsten Welsh and Alexandra Clarke are among 17 new AHL officials this season.

