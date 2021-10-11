CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Whitehaven community receiving new street light ornaments for 2021 holiday season

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
Whitehaven community receiving new street light ornaments for 2021 holiday season (Annie Spratt /Pixabay.com)

The community of Whitehaven will be receiving brand new street light ornaments for the 2021 holiday season, according to a release.

“It is with great pleasure I am happy to announce that the community of Whitehaven will be receiving brand new, upgraded Christmas ornaments for their street post for the 2021 Holiday season! Through the hard work and vision of community leader Mrs. Hazel Moore, Commissioner for the City of Memphis’ City Beautiful Commission, Jerred Price, County Commissioner Eddie Jones, Commissioner Ed Ford Jr., and GWERC’s Michael Harris, we have engaged the public for opinions, secured the funding, ordered these new lights, and worked with the city to ensure they can and will be installed along Elvis Presley Blvd this season” said Jerred Price, City Beautiful Commissioner.

The project’s goal is to advocate for the Whitehaven community to receive new 5 inches tall Christmas ornaments for the light post along the Elvis Presley corridor between Brooks Road and Shelby Drive, according to a release.

These new ornaments will be an upgrade from the current model of ornaments that the City of Memphis currently puts on those poles during holidays.

Below is the project budget that the City of Memphis has committed to pay:

Whitehaven community receiving new street light ornaments for 2021 holiday season (City of Memphis)

©2021 Cox Media Group

