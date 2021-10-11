CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Police mishandled investigation into teen crash that injured six cyclists, Waller DA says

By Dug Begley
Houston Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWaller County District Attorney Elton Mathis on Monday agreed with critics, saying Waller police failed to properly investigate a crash last month that injured six bicyclists. “This case was not handled appropriately by the investigating agency. PERIOD,” Mathis wrote in a Facebook post. “Despite being encouraged by the Texas Department of Public Safety to treat the scene as a crime scene and to contact the D.A.‘s Office for advice on how to proceed, the investigating agency chose not to do so.”

