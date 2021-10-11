Police mishandled investigation into teen crash that injured six cyclists, Waller DA says
Waller County District Attorney Elton Mathis on Monday agreed with critics, saying Waller police failed to properly investigate a crash last month that injured six bicyclists. “This case was not handled appropriately by the investigating agency. PERIOD,” Mathis wrote in a Facebook post. “Despite being encouraged by the Texas Department of Public Safety to treat the scene as a crime scene and to contact the D.A.‘s Office for advice on how to proceed, the investigating agency chose not to do so.”www.houstonchronicle.com
