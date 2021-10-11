Greenwood Jr. High School goes on temporary lockdown during military training

Temecula Valley High School was on a lockdown today, but all students are safe, according to Riverside County Sheriff Public Information Officer Sgt. Deanna Pecoraro. The lockdown began just before 12:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, for a possible armed student, Pecoraro said. According to one unidentified source who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the lockdown was lifted a little more than an hour after it began once the threat was deemed to be not credible. "Deputies placed the school on lockdown immediately," Pecoraro said. "That student has been detained and this is an active and ongoing investigation. Families form a line outside the Temecula Valley High School front office during a lockdown of the campus for an in.

TEMECULA, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO