Northwest’s Roberts Tabbed MIAA’s Defensive Athlete of the Week
Northwest Missouri State University senior defensive lineman Sam Roberts has been named the MIAA’s football defensive athlete of the week presented by Mammoth Turf. Roberts (Waynesville, Mo.) tallied seven tackles, two tackles-for-loss and a quarterback sack as he helped Northwest score a come-from-behind win at home over Pittsburg State. Following an opening drive touchdown by the Gorillas, Roberts and the Bearcat defense allowed only four field goals the rest of the game by PSU.nodawaybroadcasting.com
