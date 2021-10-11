Ledyard to induct five players, one coach into Football Hall of Fame

Ledyard's Josiah Shumaker (24), a 2015 graduate who holds career records for points (410), rushing touchdowns (62) and rushing yards (4,409), is among five former players and one former coach who will be inducted into the Colonels' Football Hall of Fame on Nov. 5. (Dana Jensen/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Ledyard — Ledyard High School will induct five former players and one former coach into its Football Hall of Fame, athletic director Jim Buonocore announced on Monday.

The honorees are John Gorman (Class of 1988), Jason Gorman (1991), Shane Sullivan (2010), Bobby Bozym (2013), Josiah Shumaker (2015) and Jerry Lentz, who served as an assistant coach from 1966-80.

The 10th annual class of inductees will be honored at halftime of Ledyard's football game against Montville on Friday, Nov. 5, at 6 p.m. at Bill Mignault Field.

"The Hall of Fame provides us the opportunity to recognize former student-athletes and coaches who made significant contributions to the football program at Ledyard High School," Buonocore said in a release. "Each inductee brings a strong list of accomplishments and represented the Ledyard football program and our school community with pride and class.

"I was fortunate to coach Shane, Bobby and JoJo during my tenure as head coach and I am so proud of not only their accomplishments while student-athletes at Ledyard High School, but also of their achievements beyond high school.

"The Gorman name is well known in Ledyard football circles and John and Jason were two of the best during the 80's and early 90's. Jerry Lentz was an outstanding educator and coach for Ledyard Public Schools and had a distinguished career in the classroom as well as the athletic arena.

"I look forward to welcoming this group, along with their family and friends, back home in November."

• John Gorman was a three-year starter, earning All-ECC and All-Area honors as a lineman. He helped lead the Colonels to the 1986 Class M state championship, the first in school history. Gorman served as a youth officer at Ledyard High School from 2003-2007 and is currently a Sergeant in the Ledyard Police Department. He lives in Preston and plans to retire in January.

• Jason Gorman was a captain of the 1990 team that finished 10-1 and was the Class M runner-up. He was named All-ECC and All-Area as an offensive and defensive lineman as well as honorable mention all-state. Gorman, who still lives in Ledyard, later played football at the University of New Haven.

• Shane Sullivan was an All-ECC, All-Area and All-State linebacker who led the Colonels in tackles during the 2008 and 2009 seasons. He was also the place-picker and played football on offense. Sullivan, a three-sport athlete, was an ECC and state championship wrestler and served as a captain for both the football and wrestling programs. Sullivan was a four-year honor student, a four-year academic all-state recipient and attended the United States Coast Guard Academy. He died in 2019.

• Bobby Bozym was a three-year starter at offensive tackle, leading Ledyard to the 2011 ECC title and Class M state championship game. He served as a captain of the 2012 football team and was named to the All-ECC and All-Area teams as well as being named Ledyard High School offensive lineman of the year. Bozymwas a two-year starter at Springfield College and a three-time member of the Liberty League all-academic team. He is currently the assistant offensive line coach at Yale University.

• Josiah Shumaker is one of the most decorated players in Ledyard football history, establishing career school records with 410 points, 62 rushing touchdowns and 4,409 rushing yards. He led the Colonels to the 2013 state quarterfinals and the 2014 Class M state championship game. Schumaker rushed for 2,145 yards and 40 touchdowns as Ledyard went 11-0 in the 2014 regular season his senior year. He was named The's Day Player of the Year and to the All-ECC, CHSCA all-state and the prestigious Walter Camp All-State teams. Shumaker went on to start three seasons at the University of New Haven and earned his degree in Criminal Justice.

• Jerry Lentz joined the coaching staff in 1966 as an assistant and coached through the 1980 season. Lentz, a long-time science teacher at the high school, also served as head boys' basketball coach and cross country before retirement. He currently resides in Thomaston, Maine.

For more information regarding the Hall of Fame, contact Buonocore at jbuonocore@ledyard.net.