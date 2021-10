Friday last week, a couple of months after students returned to the newly renovated and expanded Bay Creek Elementary School, the official Ribbon Cutting took place. Teachers, some of the students, community members, district leaders and members of the Walton County Board of Commissioners gathered at the school for breakfast, some official words on the upgraded Bay Creek Elementary School and were given an opportunity to tour the facility. The event ended with the official ribbon-cutting ceremony. The renovations were made possible by and were fully funded through the last Education Local Option Sales Tax (ELOST).

WALTON COUNTY, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO