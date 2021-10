AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A new phase of COVID-19 vaccine trials is set to begin for children as young as six months by the end of October. Dr. Myron Levin a professor of pediatric medicine at CU School of Medicine who specializes in infectious disease and vaccinology will lead the study for the Moderna vaccine. (credit: CBS) “For many reasons, I think it’s important that we have the vaccine for children but probably the most important is for children. Children do get sick. There are more children getting sick from COVID-19 than many other diseases that we protect them from right now.” When it...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 HOUR AGO