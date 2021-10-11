CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnant Louisiana Woman Charged in Death of 11-Month-Old Daughter Who Died of ‘Battered Infant Syndrome’

By Jerry Lambe
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 3 days ago
Authorities in Louisiana arrested and charged a pregnant woman for her alleged role in the death of her infant daughter after police said that the 11-month-old girl had been the victim of severe abuse for weeks and ultimately died as a result of her cumulative injuries. Deputies with the Lafourche...

Comments / 1

redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota Couple Get 40 Years in Starved Daughter's Death

ELK RIVER, Minn. (AP) - The father and stepmother of an 8-year-old Minnesota girl whose thin body was found in the family's apartment last year after she was beaten and starved to death were both sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison. Brett Hallow, 30, and Sarah Hallow, 28, pleaded...
MINNESOTA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Twin Sisters Charged With Helping Choke Own Brother to Death

Two years ago, Tysean Lipford was sentenced to 30 years in prison for choking 17-year-old Christian Matthews to death at his Maryland home. On Friday, the Montgomery County Department of Police announced arrests and first-degree murder charges against three additional suspects in Matthews’ killing—two of whom happen to be his own sisters. Lemae and Leaundra Matthews, 23-year-old twins, were arrested after detectives collected enough evidence to prosecute them for allegedly assisting Lipford in eliminating Matthews. Charging documents filed in the case state that Leaundra and Lipford had a baby together, and that she was pregnant with his second child. Leaundra told Lipford her brother had threatened to harm her and the baby, and that “he had to go,” the documents reveal, also alleging that a remorseless Leaundra admitted to her mom and aunt that she had been part of the plot. A third suspect, 25-year-old Daniel “Ghost” Howard, held Christian Matthews down as Lipford strangled him, according to the filing. “Make sure yall shit str8 n omerta,” Lipford allegedly texted to Leaundra after the murder. All three are now being held without bond.
PUBLIC SAFETY
whdh.com

Police: 2 men arrested after woman missing for months found locked in cage

(WHDH) — Two men are facing criminal charges after a woman who had been missing for months was found locked in a cage on their property, prosecutors said. James Phelps, 58, and Timothy Norton, 56, both of Missouri, were arrested earlier this month on charges of first-degree kidnapping, inflicting injury, and terrorizing in connection with the missing person case of 33-year-old Cassidy Rainwater, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox5ny.com

Mother of 2 decapitated children charged in their killings

A mother has been charged in connection with the killings of her children, who were found decapitated. Natalie Brothwell, 44, was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of felony child endangerment in connection with the deaths of her son and daughter. Malaka Taylor, 13, and Maurice Taylor...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Father Allegedly Punches 10-Month-Old Baby In Front Of Mother; Child Found Dead Next Morning

A 10-month-old baby in South Africa died after being allegedly assaulted by his father because he would not stop crying. The incident took place Tuesday in Bethelsdorp, a town in the Eastern Cape Province. The police said Wednesday the baby and his mother had visited the father's home in Langdon Street, during which the child was reportedly crying continuously. This irritated the father, who, in a fit of rage, hit the baby's face with his fists.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman charged after daughter, 3, found dead in garbage bag

A Michigan woman has been charged with murder days after her 3-year-old daughter's body was found with stab wounds inside a garbage bag, authorities said.Justine Johnson, 22, was arraigned Monday in 81st District Court in Tawas City on one count each of felony murder and first-degree child abuse. She pleaded not guilty to both charges and is scheduled for a Sept. 28 probable cause conference.Police were called last Friday to a residence in Iosco County in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula after a garbage bag with a human foot protruding from it was found at the home. Police said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox5ny.com

Mother who lamented infant's death on Facebook now charged in his murder

NEW YORK - The mother of a one-month-old boy who died two days after he was rushed, unconscious, to a Brooklyn hospital, was arrested in connection with the infant's death. Elsa Sanchez, 21, of East 32nd Street in East Flatbush was taken into custody Wednesday, more than six months after the child died.
BROOKLYN, NY
WSET

Man tried to suffocate 20-month-old child, sheriff's office says

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man is facing charges after allegations he tried to suffocate a 20-month-old child. The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office was notified on Sept. 14, 2021, of an incident of physical child abuse on Park Ridge Road. Justin Petro, 32, is accused of trying to suffocate his...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
International Business Times

11-Month-Old Girl Found Dead Inside Father's Vehicle; Pregnant Mother Arrested

A pregnant Lousiana woman has been charged with second-degree murder after her 11-month-old daughter was found dead with severe injuries inside the cargo of her husband's vehicle. The investigators took 21-year-old Kageionna Butler into custody on Oct. 10 in connection with the death of her infant daughter, Zabria Guidry, last...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MyStateline.com

Illinois woman asks for freedom after 1990 conviction for killing her two infant daughters

ST. LOUIS – The Paula Sims case captivated the nation when police found she’d killed her two baby girls and lied about it back in the late 80s. Though serving a life sentence, she’s now being considered for early release because of a new Illinois law that gives women a chance for a re-sentencing hearing if they suffered from a maternal mental illness.
ILLINOIS STATE
