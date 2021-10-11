Jacksonville Sheriff backs Nick Howland in City Council Special Election
Endorsements keep going Howland's way. Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams is the latest major Republican to back Nick Howland‘s campaign for City Council. “Nick Howland is my choice for City Council in the special election on December 7th,” Williams said. “Nick has served as a Naval Officer and an executive in the defense and security industries, including with a leading manufacturer of law enforcement protective equipment. Nick will be a strong partner in our ongoing effort to fight crime and improve public safety in Jacksonville. I’m proud to endorse his campaign!”floridapolitics.com
Comments / 0