I wish to make you aware of my concerns about the possible demo of 112-118 West Main St. I feel this property owner was given almost a year with no notices to repair, to fix that building. It sat through storms and wind for months, even closing a public sidewalk with no requirements to fix it. I am concerned that others who own downtown property, including the Brewery, might just be encouraged to let it go so they also can demolish and build. There should have been some code enforcement, just like there is when grass is too long, or rubbish laying around, or cars in the yard etc. Citizens are cited and have to act on these citations. This building is worth much more that that.

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO