Big weekend ahead for FCIAC teams ranked in The Day's Top 10 poll

Over half of the teams in The Day's Top 10 high school football state coaches’ poll are from the Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference.

They are about to start picking each other off.

Top-ranked St. Joseph hosts fourth-ranked Greenwich on Saturday afternoon in the biggest game of Week 6. St. Joseph (4-0) has won 27 straight games dating back to Sept. 29, 2018. The Cardinals are 3-1.

The week’s other top matchup is No. 3 New Canaan at No. 6 Norwalk on Friday night. Both teams are 4-0 and among the top five teams in the CIAC’s Class LL playoff rankings.

The FCIAC’s other ranked teams are No. 2 Darien (4-0) and No. 7 Ridgefield (3-1).

There were few changes in The Day's poll this week because many teams were on a bye last weekend. St. Joseph received nine of 13 first-place votes. No. 2 Darien received the other four.

Killingly (3-0) and Ledyard (4-0) were the only Eastern Connecticut Conference teams receiving votes. The Colonels host New London on Thursday night and Killingly visits Stonington on Friday night. Both games will be broadcast live by GameDay at theday.com.

