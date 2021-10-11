‘Seoul Hunters’: Korean Comedy From Cathy Shim & Robert Ben Garant Lands TruTV Pilot Order; Kim Young-Chul Also Stars

EXCLUSIVE: TruTV has handed a pilot order to Seoul Hunters , a sketch comedy show from Cathy Shim ( Reno 911! ) and Robert Ben Garant ( Reno 911! , Night At The Museum ), Big Breakfast and Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owen’s Propagate. Shim and Garant also star, along with up-and-coming comic Peter Kim ( Fairfax ) and popular Korean comedian and trot artist Kim Young-chul ( Knowing Bros ).

Co-written by Shim, Garant and Kevin Healy and directed by Garant, Seoul Hunters is described as a cutting-edge comedy hybrid set in the world of a paranormal Korean ghost-hunting show, featuring both Korean-American and South Korean comedians in single-camera sketch pranks.

Shim and Garant executive produce with Big Breakfast’s Luke Kelly-Clyne and Healey, along with Propagate’s Silverman, Owens, and Drew Buckley. Mills Presents’ Mike Mills and Mat Baxt and David Regal also serve as executive producers.

Shim and Garant most recently co-created and produced the Comedy Central pilot Chasers, on which Shim co-starred with Rob Heubel. Garant co-created Reno 911! and Shim recurred as Tammi Wu on the Comedy Central comedy series which ran for six seasons from 2003-2009. Reno 911 also spawned a movie which Garant also wrote and directed. Since then, Reno 911 has been rebooted for two new seasons at Roku and a streaming special, Reno 911 – The Hunt for QAnon , which is soon to be released on Paramount+. Garant also co-created and wrote the Night at the Museum film franchise.

Shim transitioned into the world of stand-up comedy after getting her start in K-pop. She also has recurred on LA’s Finest and Mad TV .

Kim Young-chul is one of South Korea’s most beloved comedians, especially known for his impersonations. He is currently a lead on the hit variety show, Knowing Bros , and hosts Korea’s #1 radio program on SBS Power FM. Kim’s credits include leading roles in A Real Man, Infinite Challenge , and The Strong Heart . Kim is also a beloved trot singer with hit singles “Ring Ring”, “An Ordinary Christmas”, “Andenayon”, and “Signal Light”.

Peter Kim got his start at Second City Chicago where he received a Jeff Award nomination for his performance in A Red Line Runs Through It. He is currently in development with his pilot Kim Spa , starring Bobby Lee at ABC, which he penned and will produce. His additional credits include Fairfax , Housebroken , and Chicago Justice .

Mills Presents is a sister production company to veteran live content studio Mills Entertainment, and was founded in 2018 by Mike Mills and Mat Baxt with the goal of creating and producing premium original programming with a focus on comedic formats.

Shim is repped by Global Artists Agency, Zero Gravity Management, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Garant is repped by UTA, Artists First, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Peter Kim is repped by CAA, Artists First, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Kim Young-chul is repped by Mystic Story.