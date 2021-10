Auburn coach Bryan Harsin was vague about the status of the Tigers’ top pass-rusher heading into this weekend’s showdown with second-ranked Georgia. Edge defender T.D. Moultry did not make the trip to LSU last weekend for Auburn’s 24-19 win in Tiger Stadium. It remains unclear as to why Moultry did not make the trip, or if he will be available for Auburn this weekend in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.

