1,136 PG&E customers without power in Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — PG&E is investigating the cause of a power outage affecting 1,136 customers in Wasco this morning.

The outage occurred just after 11 a.m. in the area south of Poso Drive and west of Highway 43. The cause of the outage has still not been determined.

PG&E estimates power to be restored by 4:30 p.m.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

