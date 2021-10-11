CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgina Campbell, Nick Blood & Wai Ching Ho To Star In Horror Pic ‘Lovely, Dark, And Deep’; Deborah S. Craig Joins ‘Meet Cute’ Rom-Com

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Georgina Campbell (Apple TV+’s upcoming Suspicion ), Nick Blood (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ) and Wai Ching Ho (STXfilms’ Hustlers ) have signed on to star in Lovely, Dark, and Deep , a psychological horror film from Midnight Mass scribe Teresa Sutherland , which has entered production in Portugal.

The writer-director’s first feature charts the journey of Lennon (Campbell), a new backcountry ranger, who travels alone through the dangerous wilderness, hoping to uncover the origins of a tragedy that has haunted her for most of her life.

Blood will play Jackson, a seasoned park ranger encountered by Lennon deep in the backcountry, with Ho portraying District Ranger Zhang, the most senior ranger in the national park, who will do anything to protect it.

Josh Waller ( Mandy , Color Out of Space ) is producing Lovely, Dark, and Deep for Woodhead Creative. Stefanie Coimbra is exec producing for House of Quest Films, alongside Molly C. Quinn, Matthew M. Welty, and Elan Gale for QWGmire.

Campbell is a BAFTA TV Award winner who will next be seen in Apple TV+’s thriller series, Suspicion , starring alongside Uma Thurman, Kunal Nayyar, and more. The actress has also appeared on the TV side in Syfy’s Krypton , ITV’s Broadchurch and more. She’s also featured on the film side in Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur: Legend of the Sword , among other titles.

Blood is perhaps best known for his turn as mercenary Lance Hunter in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D . The actor will next be seen in Oliver Park’s horror pic Abyzou . He can currently be seen in Viaplay miniseries Close to Me , along with Cinemax drama, C.B. Strike .

Ho is known for the role of crime boss Madame Gao in Marvel series including Daredevil , Iron Fist and The Defenders . She’s also appeared in series including Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens and Law & Order , along with films such as Hustlers and Set It Up .

Campbell is represented by UTA and Independent Talent Group. Blood is repped by ICM Partners, Independent Talent Group and Grandview; Ho by Ken Park Talent. Sutherland is with Fourward and APA.

EXCLUSIVE : Deborah S. Craig ( The Blacklist , Hart of Dixie ) has joined the cast of Meet Cute , the romantic comedy from director Alex Lehmann , to be headlined by Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson.

The film penned by Noga Pnueli hinges on the following question: What would you do if you could travel to your loved ones’ past, heal their traumas, fix their problems, and change them into the perfect partner?

Akiva Goldsman, Gregory Lessans, and Rachel Reznick are producing under their Weed Road Pictures banner, with Santosh Govindaraju and Dan Reardon of Convergent Media.

Craig is a Drama Desk Award winner best known for originating the role of Marcy Park in William Finn’s Tony award winning musical, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee , helmed by James Lapine. We hear that the actress will also soon be seen alongside Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, Jimmy O. Yang, and Luis Gerardo Méndez in Netflix comedy, Me Time , having recently voiced a role in Paramount animated feature The Tiger’s Apprentice, alongside Henry Golding, Sandra Oh, and Michelle Yeoh. Craig has appeared on the TV side in such series as Awkwafina is Nora from Queens , The Blacklist , Better Things and Hart of Dixie , having starred opposite Ken Jeong in Kevin Kwan’s CBS pilot The Emperor of Malibu .

Craig is represented by CESD and McKeon/Myones Entertainment.

EXCLUSIVE: Georgina Campbell (Apple TV+'s upcoming Suspicion), Nick Blood (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Wai Ching Ho (STXfilms' Hustlers) have signed on to star in Lovely, Dark, and Deep, a psychological horror film from writer-director Teresa Sutherland (Midnight Mass), which has entered production in Portugal. Sutherland's first feature charts the journey of Lennon (Campbell), a new backcountry ranger, who travels alone through the dangerous wilderness, hoping to uncover the origins of a tragedy that has haunted her for most of her life. Blood will play Jackson, a seasoned park ranger encountered by Lennon deep in the backcountry, with Ho portraying District Ranger...
