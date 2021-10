Egypt vs Libya: Egypt will take on Libya in their third match of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in a Group F fixture. Egypt are one of the best sides from Africa and have maintained a great form, throughout their World Cup qualifying campaign and are second in their group after the first two matches. They played out a 1-1 draw against Gabon in their last match, despite being down to 10-men in the 73rd minute. Mostafa Mohammed scored the 90th minute equalizer to earn them a point. The Egyptians will look to get their second victory against Libya which will take them to the top of the table.

