Lisle, IL

Longtime Morton Arboretum president to retire in 2022

By Bernie Tafoya
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R4GDO_0cO5SmpX00
Gerard T. Donnelly Photo credit The Morton Arboretum

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The head of one of the Chicago area’s most popular attractions is retiring.

Gerard Donnelly, 66, has been president and CEO of the Morton Arboretum in Lisle for 31 years.

He told WBBM Newsradio he plans to retire a little less than a year from now after the arboretum celebrates its 100th birthday.

Under his leadership, attendance has reached record levels thanks in part to events including “Troll Hunt” and "Illumination: Tree Lights.”

The arboretum said Donnelly helped establish the Chicago Region Trees Initiative to work to improve the health of Chicago area forestry.

