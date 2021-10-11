Naperville lays out welcome mat for trick-or-treaters

Trick or treating Photo credit Getty Images

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious diseases expert, says families can safely celebrate Halloween this year.

Now, suburbs like the City of Naperville are gearing up for the return of trick-or-treaters.

“I'm sure we will have great crowds of people participating this year,” said Linda LaCloche, spokesperson for the city. “I think you will see a return to normal — or what the new normal is — where people will be out in our neighborhoods.”

It's outdoors and COVID-19 vaccination rates are higher, but not everyone may feel comfortable having costumed candy-seekers at their door during an ongoing pandemic.

Naperville has created signs for residents to place in their windows or doors, depending on what they want to do.

“We still want to give people the option to say, no, they're not interested in having trick-or-treaters come to their door or yes, they are interested in having trick-or-treaters out their home,” LaCloche said.

The signs were first introduced last year and can be downloaded from the Naperville city website.

In addition to a more robust day of trick-or-treating, the Naperville Park District announced the return of Halloween Happening, which was scaled down to drive-through reservations last year.

The Downtown Naperville Alliance is also hosting a Halloween Hop with more than 40 businesses participating.