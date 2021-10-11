CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

American Hockey League to have 10 female officials this year

Myhighplains.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTen female officials will work games in the American Hockey League this season, the highest level that women have reached in that position in professional hockey. Katie Guay on Saturday will become the first woman to referee an AHL game. Guay, fellow referees Kelly Cooke, Jacqueline Zee Howard, Laura White, Samantha Hiller, Elizabeth Mantha and Amanda Tasson and linespeople Kendall Hanley, Kirsten Welsh and Alexandra Clarke are among 17 new AHL officials this season.

www.myhighplains.com

Comments / 0

Related
nhltradetalk.com

Sabres and Interested Teams Agree to Eichel Trade Condition

If the Buffalo Sabres are going to trade Jack Eichel, they’ve now come to realize that they’ll have to agree to a certain condition. For teams interested in possibly acquiring Eichel, they know they’ll be asking for this condition or there’s no trade. In other words, it’s a deal-breaker. That...
NHL
msuspartans.com

Field Hockey Game at American Canceled

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State's road field hockey game at American University, scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 3 in Washington, D.C., has been canceled due to health and safety protocols. The game will not be rescheduled in the 2021 season. For the most up-to-date information on all Spartan athletics teams...
MICHIGAN STATE
Cheddar News

Latin American Hockey Players to Hit the Florida Panthers Ice in Latam Cup Tournament

Amerigol International Hockey Association President Juan Carlos Otero joined Cheddar's "Closing Bell" to talk about the third annual Latam Cup hockey tournament to be held on the NHL Panthers home ice in Coral Gables, Florida. Otero noted that the Cup is an opportunity for Latin American and Caribbean countries to display their skills on the frozen surface. "Most of these players come from roller [hockey] and their dream is to play on ice, so any opportunity they have to play on ice, they take it," he said.
HOCKEY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Ng
Person
Laura White
kingstonthisweek.com

Super start for Islanders in senior hockey league

The Gananoque Islanders made a huge splash as they took their first dive into the Eastern Ontario Super Hockey League pool on Saturday night. The Islanders, one of eight expansion teams to join the formerly four-team senior men’s league since its last season of operation in 2019-20 before pausing for the COVID-19 pandemic, thumped the Bytown Royals, 13-2, in Gloucester.
NHL
The Gazette

Colorado Avalanche trim training camp roster, reassign four

The Colorado Avalanche trimmed the training camp roster to 47 players Wednesday afternoon, reassigning forwards Alex Beaucage, Nick Henry and Dalton Smith and goaltender Trent Miner to the Colorado Eagles (AHL). The three forwards played in the Avalanche’s preseason opener Tuesday night, a 4-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights....
NHL
chatsports.com

Fans support Baylor hockey as they debut in their league

Baylor club ice hockey received a lot of attention and excitement on campus at the beginning of the semester. After competing in just two series in the season, they have shown their league that they are a team to be taken seriously. The team’s two-game opening series was against Texas...
HOCKEY
markerzone.com

AMERICAN KHLER REID BOUCHER SAYS SOME FANS HAVE THE WRONG IMPRESSION OF RUSSIAN HOCKEY

Since leaving the NHL for the KHL in 2020, Reid Boucher has become somewhat of a star in the Russian league. HIs very first season with Omsk Avangard, Boucher put up 48 points (24G, 24A) is 51 regular season games, as well as another 17 points in 21 playoffs games,and was a big factor in Omsk winning its first Gagarin Cup in the franchise's history. Boucher is now a member of Yaroslavl Lokomotiv. In a recent interview, he said many hockey fans have the wrong impression about playing in Russia.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Hockey#The Associated Press#Guay Cooke#Welsh#Nba
fantraxhq.com

2021-22 Fantasy Hockey – Deep League Sleepers

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. If you’re in a deep fantasy hockey league like myself, the normal sleeper column won’t cut it. Everyone in these leagues knows that 40-point player who is ready to break out, or that guy who signed with a new team in free agency with lots of new opportunities. Let’s dive deep below the surface and find those deep league sleepers who are only owned in 40% of leagues or less. When you strike gold on a player like this, it’ll feel amazing.
NHL
96krock.com

Get In To Friday’s Tampa Bay Lightning Game For Free

Everyone seems to be in full on football mode now, but the start of the NHL season is just a few weeks away. Before regular games start, there are some pre-season games, and if you want to get in to Friday’s Tampa Bay Lightning game at Amalie Arena for FREE you’re in luck!
NHL
Peninsula Daily News

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE: Time to get Kraken

SEATTLE — For months, Chris Driedger seemed to be a lock to become the first goaltender for the Seattle Kraken. It made far too much sense considering his talent and success, and with no clear path to being a No. 1 goaltender in Florida. Then Philipp Grubauer became available in...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportico

ESPN, TNT Seek Demographic Shift in NHL TV Rights Line Change

In its battle for the fans of the future, the NHL is hoping its two new TV partners can give hockey a leg up. This week, the league will have its first look at ESPN’s and WarnerMedia’s differing strategies for growing the sport without losing its diehard supporters. ESPN gets the first shot Tuesday, as the 2021-22 season starts in Tampa Bay, home of the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning, followed by the first game of the expansion Seattle Kraken. “It’s a massive responsibility,”  ESPN NHL studio anchor Steve Levy said about supporting the sport during a press call last...
NHL
Brookings Register

Brookings Adult Hockey League readying for inaugural season

BROOKINGS – Former Brookings hockey players will now have a place to get back into the sport with the formation of a new adult hockey league, scheduled to officially start at the end of the month. The Brookings Adult Hockey League (BAHL), organized by Garner Hansen, currently has over 60...
BROOKINGS, SD
Sportico

DraftKings Signs NHL, Turner Sports Deals as Hockey Season Starts

DraftKings is deepening its relationship with the NHL as the league drops the puck on a new season—with new U.S. TV partners. The Boston-based gaming operator announced Wednesday a new partnership with Turner Sports, including Bleacher Report, to be the exclusive sportsbook for the company’s new NHL coverage. DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) also signed a commercial partnership with the league itself, becoming the latest official sports betting partner of the NHL, which is already a DraftKings shareholder. Financial specifics were not released for either deal. Many partnerships between media companies and gaming operators include payments based on how many new customers sign up...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy