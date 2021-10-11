CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

UPMC to host mammograph walk-in days in Altoona, Bedford, Ebensburg

By Alexis Loya
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=404HdQ_0cO5S59f00

( WTAJ ) — In honor of breast cancer awareness month , UPMC announced it will host its third annual mammography screening event days across the region.

The events, located at UPMC Altoona, UPMC Bedford and UPMC Outpatient Center in Ebensburg, welcomes walk-in mammogram patients and will have a variety of vendors, tables and giveaway items, according to a press release.

The events are scheduled to take place during the following times:

  • Altoona
    • UPMC Altoona Station Medical Center, Thursday, Oct. 21, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Bedford
    • UPMC Bedford, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Ebensburg
    • UPMC Outpatient Center in Ebensburg, Wednesday, Oct. 20 , 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Women aged 40 and over who are eligible through their insurance for a screening mammogram and who do not already have an upcoming scheduled mammogram can receive one without an appointment, officials said. A doctor’s order is not needed, but they ask that patients designate a doctor at the time of the screening to receive and interpret the results.

Geisinger hospitals going pink for National Breast Cancer Awareness month

It’s reported health insurance will be billed for this screening. Women without health insurance are welcome, and assistance will be provided to cover the cost of screening.

“Early detection plays a key role in the fight against breast cancer for most patients,” UPMC wrote. “These mammography screening event days allow women to ensure they receive an up-to-date screening and reminds them to make their health a priority.”

In addition to the screening, patients can expect to see the following:

  • UPMC doctors
  • Giveaway bags
  • Free snacks and refreshments
  • Dieticians
  • Jewelry vendors
  • Rodan + Fields
  • Free Reiki Massages
  • Free blood pressure screenings
  • Physical fitness vendors
  • Scentsy vendors

Masks will be required inside all UPMC facilities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy