Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life’ On Discovery+, Where The Horror Master Presents Stories Of People’s Lives Being Wrecked By The Paranormal
Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life is part docuseries, part scripted anthology. In the series, executive produced by Roth, people who have been driven out of their homes or otherwise had their lives turned upside down by paranormal phenomenon are interviewed. As they and their loved ones tell their stories, a scripted reenactment shows just how scary things got for the episode’s subjects before they finally decided to give up the ghost (yes, we went there).decider.com
