Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life’ On Discovery+, Where The Horror Master Presents Stories Of People’s Lives Being Wrecked By The Paranormal

Margaret Qualley is one of those actors who has been showing up in high quality projects for the last few years (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Fosse/Verdon, The Leftovers). For the most part, though, despite her fine performances over the years, she still might be more widely known as Andie MacDowell’s daughter than anything else. With Maid, however, that’s about to change. We usually never call a role a “star-making turn,” but Qualley’s performance in Maid is pretty damned close to that. Read on for more.

