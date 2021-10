It will go toward widening Route 15 in Frederick. Washington DC (KM) Funding to widen Route 15 in Frederick, and Interstate 81 in Washington County is contained in the physical infrastructure bill being considered in Congress. That’s according to Maryland Representative David Trone (D-6th) . “I sit on the Appropriations Committee now and I’m on the Subcommittee for Transportation,”: he says. “So I’m in the perfect spot to make sure that people in the 6th District receive help in things that need to get done for our district.”

FREDERICK, MD ・ 12 HOURS AGO