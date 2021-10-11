CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE SmackDown Viewership And Key Demo Rating Down From Last Week For The Season Premiere

By Marc Middleton
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday’s live WWE SmackDown season premiere drew an average of 2.147 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily. This final number is up 5.56% from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.034 million viewers. This number is down 4.66% from last week’s final viewership of 2.252 million viewers for the Draft Night 1 and post-Extreme Rules episode.

