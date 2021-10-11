WWE SmackDown Viewership And Key Demo Rating Down From Last Week For The Season Premiere

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA. – The WWE SmackDown on FOX season 24 premiere episode opens live from the SAP Center in San Jose, California as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. Bianca Belair’s music is playing as she dances in the ring. Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville are standing there with a table for a contract signing. Sasha Banks is standing on top of the announce table. Pearce says we’re here to make the Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women’s Title official for WWE Crown Jewel. Deville does the introductions as we see what happened last Friday with Banks defeating Belair thanks to an assist by SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Deville introduces Lynch next and out she comes as the music hits. Cole shows us how Lynch stopped Belair from defeating RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in a non-title match on RAW, and was then attacked by Banks.

WWE ・ 6 DAYS AGO