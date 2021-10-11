State Center Chancellor Finalists Include Fresno City College’s Goldsmith
Fresno City College President Carole Goldsmith is one of three finalists for the State Center Community College District chancellor’s job, the district announced Monday. Goldsmith will join the other finalists, Dr. Beatriz Espinoza, who is working at Laredo Community College in Texas as a consultant on a National Science Foundation grant, and Dr. Omid Pourzanjani, former superintendent/president of San Joaquin Delta Community College District in Stockton, in virtual one-hour public forums on Oct. 25.gvwire.com
