CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rantoul, IL

Crime Stoppers searching for battery suspect

WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MuwS7_0cO5PxOv00

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign County Crime Stoppers need your help to track down a battery suspect.

Officers were called to Discount Tobacco at 1020 East Grove Avenue in Rantoul on Oct. 2. Officers say they found the store clerk with facial injuries. Authorities say the suspect knocked over a display case, and it hit the clerk in the face.

The suspect is a woman, and witnesses believe she’s 30 to 40 years old with purple hair. She was last seen wearing a pink-colored dress and carrying a large white purse.

If you have any information regarding this or any crime in Champaign County, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app. You can also open the camera app on your phone and point it at this flow code. That should direct you to the Crime Stoppers’ website where you can submit all your anonymous information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OGXy6_0cO5PxOv00

Tipsters are always 100% anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service – NOT law enforcement. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters will never be asked their name and are given a secret code to use when checking on a possible reward.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCIA

One arrested in search warrant execution

HUMBOLDT, Ill. (WCIA) – The Coles County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday the arrest of 29-year-old Jose Puebla during the execution of a search warrant on Adams Drive in Humboldt. An investigation into Puebla revealed three active warrants for his arrest, and that he was possibly armed and in possession of stolen property. Due to […]
HUMBOLDT, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police: Man arrested in connection to murder at American Legion

CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA) — Champaign Police announced Thursday that 20-year-old Davucci Craig is scheduled to be in arraignment court to be formally charged with the murder of Kieshaun Thatch which happened at the American Legion in July. According to an investigation by Champaign Police, many people had gathered at the American Legion on Hickory Street, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers: Two people robbed at gunpoint

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Crime Stoppers is seeking information about two armed robberies related to sales on Facebook Marketplace. Officials said the incidents took place on September 28 and October 7 in between 9 and 10 p.m. In both incidents, the victims were asked to meet at an apartment on Vine Street. When the victims […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Driver ticketed in Route 33 crash

JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – A Springfield woman was ticketed by the Illinois State Police for causing a crash Thursday morning on Route 33 east of Wheeler. State police said their preliminary investigation indicated that 61-year-old Lori Kliment was traveling eastbound on Route 33 when, for unknown reasons, her Nissan cargo van crossed over the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Champaign County, IL
Rantoul, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Rantoul, IL
Champaign County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WCIA

Stolen vintage car found and returned home

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A vintage car that was stolen last weekend was recently located and returned to its owner and his family. Harold Zahnd originally made a post on Facebook asking for help as his father’s vintage ’69 Chevrolet SS Nova was stolen on Saturday. According to Harold, the car was located on Monday. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Second suspect arrested in double homicide investigation

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of a second suspect in connection to a double homicide that occurred in Danville last month. 21-year-old Darryl Jordan was arrested in Kankakee on Monday and returned to Vermilion County the following day. Jordan and 23-year-old Gregory Burns are being held at the […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Illinois State Police investigating shooting

CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Chatham Police Department in the investigation of a shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon. The Chatham Police Department received a 911 call at approximately 4:50 p.m. regarding a shooting that occurred in a residential area on Wintergreen Drive. A female juvenile […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Smartphone App
WCIA

Police investigate shots fired

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Police are investigating a shots-fired call. Champaign Police were called to North Market Street and East Marketview Drive around 3:30 p.m. Investigators believe people from two vehicles were firing at each other. If you know anything, please call Champaign Police, or you can contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or via the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

U of I Police arrest student for attacking roommate

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police arrested an 18-year-old student because he was accused of attacking his roommate during a heated argument on Monday. According to police officers, Benjamin Lu and his roommate had a fight at around 5 a.m. at Nugent Hall on Gregory Drive. It was reported that Lu was the aggressor in this fight.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

One dead in crash on Route 136

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois State Police announced that one person was killed in a multiple-vehicle crash that occurred on Tuesday in Logan County. According to the ISP, a pickup truck was traveling on U.S. Route 136 when it hit a gravity wagon being pulled by a John Deere tractor at 700th Avenue. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Champaign Police: 9-year-old boy hurt after shots fired

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A nine-year-old boy was hurt after an incident of shots fired in the 2000 block of North Market Street on Monday afternoon. According to police officers, people in two different cars were firing gunshots each other. There were about 20 shots fired. Police said an uninvolved car was traveling in the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCIA

Shelby County murder suspect pleads guilty, sentenced to life in prison

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – A Shelbyville man was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to killing his grandmother earlier this year. Clayton Anderson admitted to strangling his 72-year-old grandmother, Sherry Hubbartt, to death in April following an argument with her. After concealing his grandmother’s body, Anderson took her 2009 Chevrolet Impala and her debit card and fled to Las Vegas with Thomas Miller, who is accused of helping Anderson cover up the murder.
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Firefighters need medical assistance after house fire

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Fire officials said two firefighters had to get medical attention after a house fire this week. In a news release, Fire Chief Don McMasters said the fire happened Tuesday afternoon near Grant and Kimber streets. When firefighters arrived at the location, they quickly try to knock down heavy fire coming […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Pana Police release identity of victim in death investigation

PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Pana Police recently released the identity of a man who was found unresponsive in an alley near the 700 block of Monroe Street on early Sunday morning. According to police officers, 61-year-old Rocky Davis was from Pana. He was found with a gunshot wound and a handgun was recovered next to […]
PANA, IL
WCIA

Teen arrested for deadly shooting

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – A teenager is in custody following a deadly shooting Sunday morning in Urbana. Police officers responded to the 1000 block of South Smith Road at 7:08 a.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. There they discovered a 20-year-old man had been shot multiple times. The victim was transported to Carle […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Community Counts: Salt & Light

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — When a crisis in your life occurs, sometimes it’s hard to keep going. For Chase Skye, a volunteer at Salt & Light Urbana, his own became a blessing in disguise. “For me man, it was really a life saver when I came. I was in a situation where I had been […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police to honor Officers Oberheim and Creel

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Champaign Police Department will honor Officers Christopher Oberheim and Jeffery Creel during its annual Police Memorial Ceremony on Friday. Oberheim and Creel will be awarded the Medal of Valor and Purple Heart for what the CPD calls “their distinguished service, regardless of personal safety, in an attempt to protect and […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Community meeting set to talk about gun violence

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – A group in Danville is taking note, and hoping to take action when it comes to gun violence in their community. A community meeting is happening Monday to talk about concerns in Danville. LeStan Hoskins is a pastor in the community. He said there needs to be a safe and supportive […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

WCIA

469
Followers
200
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy