CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Penfield, NY

Penfield Players to present ‘The Haunting of Hill House’

monroecopost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Penfield Players’ fall show, “The Haunting of Hill House,” adapted by F. Andrew Leslie from the novel by Shirley Jackson, opens on Oct. 29 for seven performances. “The Haunting of Hill House” is an exploration of the mysterious and the psychological as three paranormal researchers gather at a mansion to explore rumors that it is haunted. They are joined by the mansion’s housekeeper, it’s heir, and the lead researcher’s wife and her assistant. Each tries in their own way to uncover Hills House’s secrets, but the mansion appears to have its own agenda.

www.monroecopost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Ex-President Bill Clinton recovering from infection in hospital, doctors say

ORANGE, California, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. former President Bill Clinton is recovering after two days of treatment for an infection in a California hospital, his doctors said on Thursday. The 75-year-old was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening "for a non-COVID-19 infection," Clinton...
POTUS
CBS News

Robert Durst sentenced to life in prison for killing best friend Susan Berman

New York real estate heir Robert Durst was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without chance of parole for the murder of his best friend more that two decades ago. Durst, 78, was convicted in Los Angeles Superior Court last month of first-degree murder for shooting Susan Berman point-blank in the back of the head at her home in December 2000. Durst silenced Berman to prevent her from incriminating him in the reopened investigation of his wife's 1982 disappearance in New York, prosecutors said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

John Deere workers strike

More than 10,000 John Deere workers are on strike after contract negotiations broke down. Charlie De Mar has more.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Webster, NY
City
Penfield, NY
Penfield, NY
Entertainment
City
Mendon, NY
City
Rochester, NY
City
Greece, NY
The Hill

FDA panel recommends authorizing Moderna booster shot

A key Food and Drug Administration panel on Thursday voted in favor of recommending booster doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for a large swath of the population. Members of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) voted unanimously, 19-0. The agency's vaccine advisory committee said boosters should be...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Theodora
Person
Scott Adams
Person
Shirley Jackson
The Hill

McCabe wins back full FBI pension after being fired under Trump

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe will receive his missed pension payments worth about $200,000 and other benefits after he settled a lawsuit with the Department of Justice (DOJ). The settlement, released Thursday, reversed McCabe's March 2018 firing and allowed him to officially retire and receive benefits. The government will...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy