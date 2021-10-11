Penfield Players to present ‘The Haunting of Hill House’

The Penfield Players’ fall show, “The Haunting of Hill House,” adapted by F. Andrew Leslie from the novel by Shirley Jackson, opens on Oct. 29 for seven performances. “The Haunting of Hill House” is an exploration of the mysterious and the psychological as three paranormal researchers gather at a mansion to explore rumors that it is haunted. They are joined by the mansion’s housekeeper, it’s heir, and the lead researcher’s wife and her assistant. Each tries in their own way to uncover Hills House’s secrets, but the mansion appears to have its own agenda.