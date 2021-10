SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — An 18-year-old was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound Monday morning, the Scottsdale Police Department said. The shooting happened on the property of the Holiday Inn near the intersection of North 77th Street and East Princess Drive, the department said. There was no information given by the department on what time the shooting happened.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO